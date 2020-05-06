Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Bhiwandi

No casualty has been reported in the blaze so far. (ANI) No casualty has been reported in the blaze so far. (ANI)

A fire broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. No casualty has been reported in the blaze so far.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district. More than six fire tenders have been pressed into action to put off the fire. pic.twitter.com/eFlMRLlQVG — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

More than six fire tenders are at the spot, trying to contain the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

