Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Bhiwandi

More than six fire tenders are at the spot, trying to contain the flames.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2020 5:05:03 pm
maharashtra fire, fire in bhiwandi, bhiwandi fire, bhiwandi chemical godown, india news, indian express news No casualty has been reported in the blaze so far. (ANI)

A fire broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. No casualty has been reported in the blaze so far.

More than six fire tenders are at the spot, trying to contain the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

