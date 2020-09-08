Maharashtra: Test results of many MLAs delayed, chaotic scenes at House

Inside the Assembly and the Council, seating arrangement was changed to ensure social distancing with alternate seats being marked ‘X’, indicating that they be kept vacant. (File)

The first day of the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra legislature witnessed chaotic scenes Monday as many legislators complained of not receiving their Covid-19 test reports, delaying their entry to both the Houses.

Seven MLAs, including Minister of State Prajakt Tanpure, have tested positive for Covid-19. The test has been made compulsory for all, including MLAs, their personal assistants and drivers, as well as government officials who would attend the session. Only those who tested negative were allowed entry on Monday.

On Monday morning, BJP MLAs Haribhau Bagde and Bhai Girkar and a few other legislators complained to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar that they were not being allowed inside. Following this, Pawar instructed secretariat officials to allow them entry after seeing their Covid-19 test reports.

Inside the Assembly and the Council, seating arrangement was changed to ensure social distancing with alternate seats being marked ‘X’, indicating that they be kept vacant. The legislators who could not be seated in their usual places were accommodated in visitors’ and students’ galleries.

