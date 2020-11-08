Maharashtra tantrik arrested for ‘raping, impregnating’ sisters

On Saturday the police remand of the tantrik ended and he was sent to judicial custody at Navsari sub-jail. (Representational)

Navsari police has arrested a tantrik from Maharashtra for allegedly raping two sisters, including a minor, and impregnating them.

The accused also allegedly used his two aides to kidnap the minor girl. On Saturday the police remand of the tantrik ended and he was sent to judicial custody at Navsari sub-jail.

According to police, in July this year, one of the two aides introduced a Navsari resident to the tantrik. The Navsari resident told the tantrik that his 23-year-old daughter was having some problems at her in-laws’ place.

On the pretext of performing some rituals, the tantrik allehedly asked the father to let his daughter stay at his house in Maharashtra for a few days.

After a few days, the father went to the tantrik’s house to take his daughter back, as she wanted return home, police said.

The accused then asked the Navsari resident to let his younger daughter, who was 17 years old, stay at his house for a few days, and also asked him to pay Rs 50,000.

The father deposited the amount in the accused’s bank account and took his younger daughter to the tantrik’s house in October. The minor girl too called her father and asked him to take her home. After he brought the minor girl back home, the daughters disclosed to their father that they had been raped by tantrik several times.

Police said the accused latter called the Navsari resident again asking to bring his younger daughter for some rituals, which he denied. On October 30, the tantrik, with the help of his two aides, kidnapped the minor girl.

Following this, the Navsari resident informed the police, who rescued the girl from the tantrik’s house in Maharashtra. Police arrested the tantrik and his two aides on November 3.

The elder daughter had lodged a complaint of rape against the three accused, following which police had registered an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 363, 366, 376(2)(J)(N),406, 420, 120 (b), and the relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

All the three accused were produced in Navsari district court by police on November 3.

The tantrik was remanded in police custody for four days, while his two aides were sent to judicial custody.

Talking to The Sunday Express, Navsari police Circle Inspector M B Rathod said, “We have done medical examination of both the victims and found that they were pregnant. The tantrik had confessed to have raped both of them several times. We have also carried out medical examinations of him,”

“We have found that the tantrik used to give money to poor people in different districts in South Gujarat asking to bring customers to him who are facing different issues. We have seized the car and moped used in kidnapping the girl,” the officer added.

