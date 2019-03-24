Maharashtra: To push retail sale by mills, sugar commissioner writes to district collectors & Zilla Parishads

State Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has written to district collectors and chief executive officers (CEOs) of Zilla Parishads, urging them to buy sugar, for the various institutions in their jurisdiction such as hostels and hospitals, directly from mills.

Gaikwad’s letter is an attempt to boost the sale of state sugar mills, which are facing a severe liquidity crisis and continue to struggle as they try to pay cane dues worth thousands of crores to growers.

As of March 15, sugar mills have managed to pay Rs 14, 881.01 crore of the Rs 20,653.02 crore they owed to farmers as the fair and remunerative price (FRP). But, with over Rs 5,000 crore in cane dues, millers face possible action from the officer of the sugar commissioner. Gaikwad has already ordered seizure of properties of 53 sugar mills that have failed to clear their dues.

While the government has taken a number of measures, including increasing the minimum selling price of sugar from the earlier Rs 2,900 per quintal to Rs 3,100 per quintal, these have not helped the mills much. A bumper sales quota of 24.5 lakh tonnes has subdued the sentiments of the market, with sugar sales almost coming to a halt. Most of the sale has been cornered by traders who had stocked sugar when the rate was lower, at Rs 2,900 per quintal.

As the crisis in the sector continues, the sugar commissioner has been pushing for the retail sale of sugar by the mills. Two sugar mills in Pune have already started selling sugar in retail and other mills are being encouraged to take the same step. Retail sale of sugar at millgate allows the mills to bypass traders and sometimes earn a bit more than the current MSP.

Taking the retail process a step forward, Gaikwad has asked the district collectors and the Zilla Parishad CEOs to help in the direct sale of sugar from the mills to government hostels, hospitals, ashramshalas and other government institutions.

Usually, such purchases are done through rate contracts, with the institutions floating tenders or buying from traders. Instead, the sugar commissioner has proposed direct dealing with the mills, as part of which the government institutions can draw up contracts with them and buy sugar at the ex-mill price, with the addition of Goods and Services Tax and the transport cost. “This will help mills raise liquidity to pay off the FRP,” said Gaikwad.