Maharashtra: Sugar mills now want state govt to buy power at higher rates

Ahead of the crushing season, sugar cooperatives have also been lobbying for easing of conditions for issuance of bank guarantees for raising pre-seasonal loans and fresh capital loans. (File)

After seeking government guarantees worth Rs 2,200 crore, Maharashtra’s sugar cooperatives are now pushing for an upward revision in prices of electricity they produce.

Just as the average rate of purchase of power from cogeneration plants has reached Rs 3.56 per unit, Maharashtra Rajya Sahakar Sakhar Karkhana Sangh Limited — the apex federation of all cooperative sugar mills in the state — is now seeking a fixed price of Rs 5.50 per unit from the government. While the average cost of power purchased by the state-run power discom, MahaVitaran, for all renewable energy sources is Rs 3.85 per unit, senior sources confirmed the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government has indicated its readiness to bear the additional cost.

The sugar industry is well represented in the ruling coalition with 16 of the 43 ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray-government having direct links with cooperative or private sugar mills.

Electricity is generated by sugar mills from molasses in cogeneration units. While a part of it is used for captive consumption, bulk of it is supplied to the state grid at a fixed price, depending on the demand and supply situation in the specific area.

Maharashtra has a total 142 cogeneration plants that collectively produce 2,300 mega watt electricity.

Since 2008, the state government, in a bid to push renewable energy sources, has been encouraging cogeneration units with several incentives including infusion of capital in such units, reimbursement of a portion of input costs and long-term agreements to source power from such units for the state grid.

Till 2017, the average cost of such power purchase was Rs 5-6 per unit, but the state’s move to opt for competitive bidding for purchasing power for these units has seen the average electricity price drop to Rs 3.56 per unit.

Incidentally, mills do not incur additional expenses on generating the power as molasses is a by-product of cane crushing.

In a letter to the government, the federation has made a case for entering into long purchase commitments, demanding a fixed price of Rs 5.50 per unit. It has sought the revised rates to be applied first for 23 mills, collectively producing 563 MW power, whose power purchase agreements with the state have either expired or are about to lapse before March 2024.

Following deliberations with senior ministers, sources confirmed that the state’s Energy department has been asked to formulate a proposal in this regard. If it is approved, sources said, the state exchequer will have to pay an additional Rs 41 crore to the state-run discom in the ongoing fiscal, and by 2023-24 it would have risen to Rs 156 crore. The mill owners have argued that the drop in power purchase prices since 2017 had hurt their economic operations. Most sugar cooperatives are reeling under losses, and the federation has argued that the lockdown had only worsened matters further.

Ahead of the crushing season, sugar cooperatives have also been lobbying for easing of conditions for issuance of bank guarantees for raising pre-seasonal loans and fresh capital loans. It has sought government guarantees worth Rs 2,200 crore.

In the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown and the financial crisis caused by it, the government has imposed a severe spend cut in 2020-21.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd