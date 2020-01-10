Maharashtra sugar mills lagging in FRP payments, only 38 clear dues

Maharashtra’s sugarcane crushing season had started late, with most mills beginning their operations by the first week of December. (File Photo) Maharashtra’s sugarcane crushing season had started late, with most mills beginning their operations by the first week of December. (File Photo)

Sugar mills in Maharashtra have been slow to clear cane farmer dues, with just 38 of 113 operational mills clearing 100 per cent of the money owed. As of December 31, 2019, of the Rs 1,771.82 crore that mills had to pay to farmers as per the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for cane purchased, only Rs 1,037.13 crore has been paid so far, leading to arrears of Rs 734.69 crore.

Maharashtra’s sugarcane crushing season had started late, with most mills beginning their operations by the first week of December. Mills have complained of a paucity of funds, which they said hindered their capacity to pay growers the FRP. As many as 26 mills said they had found it difficult to raise finances from the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank due to their bad financial health.

Payment data released by the office of the sugar commissioner shows that 26 mills have paid below 59 per cent of their dues, while some others are yet to make any payment. Of the 113 mills which are operational, 75 have dues which are yet to be cleared.

As of January 5, mills have crushed 190.82 lakh tonnes of cane and produced 19.40 lakh tonnes of sugar. The Sugarcane Control Order of 1966, which governs the working of sugar mills, had mandated action against mills that fail to pay by the 14th day after the cane is delivered to them.

Since the start of the crushing season, mills have expressed their inability to pay the complete FRP, citing their precarious financial state. While mills in Sangli and Kolhapur have suffered losses due to heavy rain and floods, those in Marathwada and Solapur have suffered because of drought.

Last season, Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad had issued orders to confiscate the properties of 77 sugar mills who had failed to pay their growers on time under the revenue recovery code.

