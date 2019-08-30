Maharashtra sugar mills ask for bridge loan to meet export targets

A DAY after the central government announced a target of 60 lakh tonne sugar for exports, sugar mills in the state have asked for a bridge loan scheme to help them meet their export quotas.

The country has seen record production and the season of 2019-20 is set to start with an all-time high 145 lakh tonne of opening stock. While Maharashtra’s sugar production is set to dip by 30-35 per cent, it will not affect national production figures, which is expected to be around 280 lakh tonne, said industry sources.

Last season, the central government had announced an export quota of 40 lakh tonne (lt) as well as a distance-based transport subsidy, in an effort to push the product out and reduce the stock of sugar. But millers pointed out that international prices were much lower than the government-declared minimum selling price (MSP) of Rs 3,100.

The transport subsidy was meant to bridge the gap and allow millers to export sugar to reduce their inventory. Most mills, however, failed to meet the export target.

Madhavrao Ghatge, chairman and managing director of the Kolhapur-based Shri Gurudutt Sugars Limited, said the delayed release of transport subsidy was a major problem. “The subsidy is released almost after a year and millers have to pay the difference in the ex-mill price and the export price, so that banks release their sugar for export. Given the liquidity condition of the sector, this is not feasible,” he said.

The situation could be remedied if a bridge loan scheme was announced, which would allow mills to export their product, he said.

Rather than exports, the central government should allow mills to convert excess stock into ethanol, said Ghatge. The Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation had earlier asked for permission to convert 7 lt of sugar into 42 crore litres of ethanol. The federation had said that this would help reduce their inventory and also allow them to supply ethanol.