Maharashtra: Stay works for which orders are yet to be issued, civic bodies told

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his other MLAs after winning Floor test at Vidhan Bhavan in Nariman Point.

With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewing big projects, the rural development department has ordered all zilla parishads to stay works for which orders have not been issued yet. The urban development department also issued similar orders to all municipal corporations and municipal councils.

Officials said all 34 zilla parishads have been asked to submit the details of work orders issued for improving basic amenities in villages proposed by elected representatives, pilgrim development programme and Konkan village tourism development programme among others. The estimated cost of these works ranges from Rs 2 crore to Rs 25 crore, an official said.

“Since the government has ordered a review of major projects, instructions were given to us to stay works for which orders have not been issued by zilla parishads. But, works for which orders have been issued will be carried out as planned,” an official said.

According to the official, ahead of the Assembly polls, elected representatives proposed multiple works to use the entire year’s funds. “The elected representatives suggest works such as improving basic amenities like roads and drains. A similar exercise was carried out in 2014 as well and works of around Rs 298 crore were stayed after the new government came to power,” the official said.

He added that the exact amount for this year would become clear in the next few days. Another official said the step would help the newly-elected MLAs to propose works of their interests. “If the sitting MLA has lost the election, then the new MLA has the moral right to suggest work of his choice or interest. Otherwise, the newly elected MLAs won’t be able to do any work till March,” he added.

Urban development department officials said special grants are given to municipal corporations and councils for improving basic amenities and providing amenities in newly included areas into the corporation or council among others. All of them are required to submit details of works. They have been asked to stay works for which orders have not been issued.

