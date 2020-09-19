Maharashtra: Statue Bhoomi pujan postponed after Ambedkar kin not invited

Prakash Ambedkar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was on Friday forced the postpone the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the 450-foot statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Mumbai after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing the project, failed to invite members of Ambedkar’s family and senior leaders from Congress and NCP.

Also, some senior Cabinet ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government were extended an invite only a day in advance.

Uddhav was scheduled to conduct the bhoomi pujan ceremony at 3 pm but postponed the event hours before it was to take place. While Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar, was not invited, his brother Anandraj was sent an invitation around 11.30 am on Friday.

Further, NCP and Congress leaders, such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar and ministers Ashok Chavan and Jayant Patil, were not invited for the event.

In a statement, Uddhav said: “After the Cabinet decision of increasing the height of the memorial, the MMRDA planned the bhoomi pujan programme. But I brought to their notice that everyone needs to be involved in such an important programme and have given instructions to organise a better programme by inviting all the prominent dignitaries for it.”

