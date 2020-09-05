Maharashtra: Statewide screening campaign for Covid begins from Sept 15

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign will be launched by the health department with the help of NGOs and elected representatives. (File)

The government will launch a statewide campaign from September 15 to screen 2.25 crore families for possible Covid-19 infection.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign will be launched by the health department with the help of NGOs and elected representatives to control the spread of Covid-19 and impart health education to the people.

The campaign, to be conducted in two phases, is aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19 while more lockdown restrictions are eased.

While the first phase of the campaign will be completed by October 10, the second phase will be undertaken between October 12 and October 24.

As part of the campaign, volunteers will go door to door to check for fever and oxygen levels of residents as well as look for those with Covid-19 symptoms. Further, people with ailments such as diabetes, heart and kidney disease as well as obesity will be referred for treatment.

Uddhav, who reviewed Covid-19 measures undertaken in the state, said that the entire campaign will be implemented by the gram panchayat and municipal corporations with the participation of elected representatives and in collaboration with NGOs. “The volunteers will visit each family twice in a month,” he added.

Sources said that while the campaign will be planned under the guidance of guardian ministers and MLAs, there will be active participation of corporators in urban and sarpanches in rural areas. The NGOs are likely to be roped for a survey and to impart health education to the people.

Sources said that apart from health, departments like urban development, rural development and women and child development have been entrusted with the job of executing the campaign and making the required staff available for it.

The primary healthcare centres will be the central point of the campaign. A team comprising health or ASHA workers and two volunteers will visit 50 houses in a day in the first phase and 75 houses in the second phase. One doctor will be deputed for five such teams.

“These teams will check for fever, oxygen levels and comorbidity among people and refer them to the doctor if any symptom is found,” said an official.

