Maharashtra State women commission’s chairperson resigns

The chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, tendered her resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

“She decided to resign today due to personal reasons. We don’t know what will happen to the Supreme Court case now,” an official from the women Commission said.

Rahatkar had approached the Supreme Court last week against a Bombay High Court direction to appoint a new chairperson by February 5 based on the state government’s submission that Rahatkar’s tenure had ended and she was still holding on to the post.

The High Court was hearing a 2013 public interest litigation into the “poor functioning” of the Commission when this direction was passed.

Rahatkar was appointed as the Commission’s chairperson in 2016 and had been reappointed in 2019 for another three years. She said her tenure will get over in 2022.

