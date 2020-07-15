Maharashtra: State to get more clean energy through mega solar power projects

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut. Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

THE STATE will implement mega solar power projects, worth 602 MW, aimed at supplying clean and renewable energy towards the protection of the environment, said state Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday.

Raut held a review meeting of proposed solar power projects by Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (Mahagenco) under EPC mode and Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Solar Park scheme. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, Raut and Pawar issued directives to Mahagenco for implementation of various solar power projects worth 602 MW under Engineering, Procuring and Commissioning (EPC) on the lands owned by the company at different locations in the state.

Accordingly, these projects will be developed in three stages. As a part of the first stage, solar projects at Kaudgaon (50 MW), Latur (60 MW), thermal power station land at Bhusawal, Koradi, Parli, and Nashik (52 MW), and Sakri (25 MW) will be developed through the balance loan of KFW Bank and equity, approved earlier by the state government. The proposal for cabinet approval for the projects will be submitted immediately.

As part of the second stage, solar projects at Washim (170 MW), Yavatmal (75 MW), and Kachrala Chandrapur district (145 MW) will be developed through a fresh loan from KFW Bank and equity infusion. The proposal for cabinet approval and equity sanction of these projects will be submitted shortly.

In the third phase, Sakri-II project, worth 25 MW, will be developed using domestic loan at the lowest rate of interest and equity infusion.

In accordance with the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Solar Park scheme, solar parks with a capacity of 2,500 MW will be developed in the state through joint venture company (JVC) of NTPC and Mahagenco.

