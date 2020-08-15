Maharashtra: State rolls out app to assist women facing domestic violence during pandemic

Officials said a special training was provided to these members for counselling women over the phone. (Representational)

The state Women and Child Development (WCD) department has launched Friday a web application — Stand Up Against Violence — to assist women facing domestic abuse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched in the presence of WCD minister Yashomati Thakur, the app includes a directory of more than 450 phone numbers linked with police control rooms for handling domestic violence cases during the pandemic when it is difficult for women to access and seek help outside due to travel restrictions. “In these changing times, we have to see how effectively we can provide protection to women… It will also reach out to large numbers of adolescent girls,” Thakur said. The application has been developed by Akshara Centre, a non-profit women’s organisation and resource centre, and special cell for women and children of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

The contact details mentioned in the app include members of the special cell, protection officers, officials of protection homes for women, one-stop crisis centres and others. Officials said a special training was provided to these members for counselling women over the phone.

