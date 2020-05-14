Maharashtra: State records 25,922 cases, 40 deaths in Mumbai

With a constant demand for dialysis services for Covid-19 patients, BMC has also arranged for 33 dialysis machines in three hospitals. (Representational Photo) With a constant demand for dialysis services for Covid-19 patients, BMC has also arranged for 33 dialysis machines in three hospitals. (Representational Photo)

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 death toll is moving towards the 1,000 mark with the state on Wednesday recording 54 deaths. Mumbai alone accounted for 40 deaths. It’s the highest death figures reported on a single day in both the state and the city. Maharashtra now has a total patient count of 25,922 and 975 deaths.

Mumbai recorded 800 new cases. It now has 15,747 cases and 596 deaths. Officials said they expect the surge in cases to continue for the next few days. Officials expect 1,000-1,500 fresh cases every day in the coming days as Maharashtra moves towards its peak. The current doubling rate, time for Covid-19 cases to double in number, remains constant at 10 days in the state.

Both Thane and Navi Mumbai have crossed the 1,000 mark in Covid-19 cases. Thane now has 1,122 cases and Navi Mumbai 1,018. Malegaon too is recording a fast rise in cases. It now has 617 cases. The cases in Malegaon are doubling in eight to nine days.

Maharashtra has so far tested 2.28 lakh people, of them 2.03 have tested negative for the virus. The rate of those testing positive has risen to 11 per cent. The count of those quarantined rose beyond 3 lakh in the state, of them 2.98 were under home quarantine.

Of the 54 people who passed away due to Covid-19, six were from Pune, two each from Jalgaon, Solapur, and Aurangabad, one each in Ratnagiri and Vasai-Virar.

With rise in Covid-19 cases and dearth of beds to treat those critically ill, the BMC on Wednesday announced it has increased 40 beds each in Sion and KEM hospital to provide treatment to patients requiring oxygen support. Most patients who develop symptoms get breathless and suffer low oxygen saturation levels. BMC officials said most of them can be managed if oxygen support is provided on time. “MCGM is continuously working to increase number of beds in its three-tier system, upgrading hospital services and allowing more dedicated Covid hospitals beds to improve services for Covid patients on priority,” a release from the BMC said.

On Tuesday, The Indian Express had reported that the city has run out of beds for critically ill Covid-19 patients, with 1916 helpline number creating a wait list of patients and coordinating beds once admitted patients get discharged. The city until Tuesday had over 4,750 beds for critical patients. Eighty new beds have been added to the total now.

With a constant demand for dialysis services for Covid-19 patients, BMC has also arranged for 33 dialysis machines in three hospitals. Seven Hills hospital has done over 500 dialysis, Jogeshwari Trauma hospital has done 60, and Mulund based Mithaghar centre has done over 90 dialysis.

