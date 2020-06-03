Maharashtra: State records 122 deaths, toll climbs to 2,587

The rate of increase in the number of positive cases in the state has reduced in the period between May 1 and June 1. (Representational Photo) The rate of increase in the number of positive cases in the state has reduced in the period between May 1 and June 1. (Representational Photo)

WITH 122 deaths on Wednesday, Maharashtra’s toll due to Covid-19 rose to 2,587, while an addition of 2,560 new cases took the total number of positive cases to 74,860. Mumbai, with 1,276 new cases, touched a total of 43,492 positive cases. There are 39,935 active Covid-19 cases in the state, of which 24,597 are from Mumbai alone.

Out of the 122 deaths reported on the day, 49 took place in Mumbai, 19 in Pune, 16 in Aurangabad MC, 10 in Solapur, four in Dhule, three each in Ulhasnagar and Navi Mumbai, two each in Thane, Jalgaon, Kolhapur and Akola, one each in Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Bhivandi, Jalna and Osmanabad. Three patients who died were from outside the state, including one each from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Of the total deaths reported on Wednesday, 57 took place in the last two days and the rest between April 30 and May 31. Of the 65 deaths in this period, 30 were recorded in Mumbai, 10 in Solapur, six in Aurangabad, three each in Navi Mumbai and Dhule, two each in Jalgaon, Kolhapur and Thane, one each in Ahmednagar, Akola, Nandurbar, Pune, Ulhasnagar and Vasai-Virar, and one of a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Out of the 122 patients who died, 71 were men and 51 women. As many as 69 of them were aged above 60, 46 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and seven were aged below 40. Of them, 88 (72 per cent) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

There are a total of 82 laboratories functional in the state for Covid-19 diagnosis – 46 are government-run while 36 are private. Out of 4,97,276 lab samples, 74,860 have tested positive to date.

The rate of increase in the number of positive cases in the state has reduced in the period between May 1 and June 1. On June 1, the rate of increase stood at 4.15 per cent as compared to 7.76 per cent on May 1. The doubling rate has also increased from 9.27 days to 17.35 days.

Total cases in Maharashtra: 74,860

Number of active cases: 39,935

Total number of deaths: 2,587

Total number of discharged: 32,329

Total number of people tested: 4.92 lakh

Total number quarantined in hospitals, institutions, government buildings: 33,674

Total number of new cases: 2,560

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd