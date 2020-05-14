Maharashtra: State police tells personnel to take two homeopathy medicines as preventive

The highest number of infected police personnel are in Mumbai. (File) The highest number of infected police personnel are in Mumbai. (File)

With the number of police personnel in the state testing positive for Covid-19 rising every day, the Maharashtra Police has advised its personnel to take homeopathy medicines as a preventive measure. As on Wednesday, 925 police personnel have tested positive for the virus, with 793 of them yet to recover. Eight policemen succummed.

The state police force has procured Arsenicum Album 30 and Camphor 1m for more than two lakh of its employees and their families. “Both these medicines are shown to boost immunity. Many other states have also prescribed these medicines for their frontline workers,” said S Jagannathan, Additional Director General of Police (Planning and Coordination).

But even as he described these medicines as an “immunity booster”, in an advisory issued on Monday, Jagannathan had said that as “a preventive measure”, four pellets of Camphor 1m are to be taken twice a day for two days on an empty stomach. The dose is to be repeated a month later.

Personnel posted in areas with high incidence of infections have been advised to take one dose of four pellets daily for four to five days, while those with symptoms of Covid-19 have been advised to consult doctors for the correct dosage. The advisory added that Camphor 1m is also safe for children.

“We have recommended that our people take either of the two medicines. These do not have any side-effects and one vial is enough for a whole family. These can also be taken along with allopathic medicines,” said Jagannathan.

He added that the police commissioners of Pune and Navi Mumbai had distributed the medicines for their men and women on the frontlines soon after the Union Ministry of Ayush advised their use in March. “We need our men and women to have strong immunity. We have had good results in Pune. The number of infections is lesser than expected,” said Jagannathan.

The highest number of infected police personnel are in Mumbai. The city police has already distributed Hdroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, among its personnel.

When it came to the number of infections, Mumbai is followed by Group XII of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Hingoli. The SRPF men are suspected to have been infected while on bandobast duty in Mumbai. Infections have also been reported in the police force in Malegaon, Thane City, Pune City, Solapur City, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Railway Police, Thane Rural, Jalgaon and Nandurbar.

Jagannathan said that Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj has sponsored the manufacture of the medicines for the state police. “We had to ensure that strict quality control is maintained during production. The medicines are being made at a unit in Pune. We expect to send the medicines to each police unit in the state in three to four days,” he added._

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd