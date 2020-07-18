Maharashtra: State pegs Cyclone Nisarga damages at Rs 6,048 crore

Uddhav Thackeray has directed the administration to work on a war footing to provide aid to the remaining people, affected by the cyclone, at the earliest. (File) Uddhav Thackeray has directed the administration to work on a war footing to provide aid to the remaining people, affected by the cyclone, at the earliest. (File)

The Maharashtra government has pegged the total damages caused by Cyclone Nisarga which had hit Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in June at Rs 6,048 crore. The government is likely to seek over Rs 1,000 crore financial assistance from the Union government as relief for the districts.

Officials from the state government said that the total damages caused is Rs 6,048 crore that includes the damage to the orchards, houses along with others. As per the existing National Disaster Response Fund norms, the state government can get around Rs 360 crore as financial assistance from the Union government. “But, the state government is likely to seek assistance of Rs 1,065 crore from the union government citing the extent of the damage caused,” said an official.

According to officials, in Raigad district, around 2,285 houses have been damaged completely while over 2 lakh houses have been partially damaged. The crops and orchards on around 12,000 hectare agriculture land have been damaged in Raigad. In Ratnagiri district, around 1,400 houses have been damaged completely and 44,000 houses have been damaged partially. The crops and orchards on around 8,000 hectare agriculture land have been damaged in it. Also, around Rs 150 crore damage has been caused to the power distribution network in these districts, said officials.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held a review meeting through videoconferencing to assess relief and rehabilitation works taken up in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Thackeray has directed the administration to work on a war footing to provide aid to the remaining people, affected by the cyclone, at the earliest. “Though the district authorities are facing difficulties in restoring the power supply, mobile connectivity and repairing of damaged roads due to rains, the administration must make efforts to complete the remaining works at the earliest,” Thackeray added.

“We have sought additional Rs 80 crore from state government for infrastructure funds to rebuild government assets and to give additional compensation to shops, fisheries, clothes, utensils ration after the state revised the compensation amount,” said Nidhi Choudhari, Raigad collector.

