Maharashtra: State govt to start largest plasma therapy trial across 21 medical colleges

Maharashtra will start clinical trials using convalescent plasma therapy for 472 severely ill patients across 21 medical colleges next week. As an incentive to encourage donors, the state government will give Rs 2,000 to each plasma donor.

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 59.24 per cent and till Tuesday, as many as 2.32 lakh patients in the state had recovered from the infection. The state government already has a list of 3,000 eligible donors and authorities are hopeful that at least 20 per cent will be ready after counselling.

The ‘Platina trial’, an initiative of the state Medical Education Department, was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a month ago. Rs. 16.65 crore has been allocated for this project from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Dr Sanjay Mukherhee, who handed over charge as state secretary of medical education to Saurabh Vijay on Wednesday, told The Indian Express that various formalities have been completed and the trial will begin soon.

“This is the largest convalescent plasma therapy trial for treatment of severe Covid-19 patients, especially in the absence of definite treatment drugs for the same. This is, in fact, the world’s largest trial cum treatment project, to begin soon across 21 centres in the state. The trial will be carried out in 17 medical colleges under the Department of Medical Education, government of Maharashtra, and four BMC medical colleges in Mumbai, in all 21 centres,” said Dr Mukherjee.

Recovered Covid-19 patients, whose plasma contains antibodies against coronavirus, can donate plasma 28 days after recovery and again after four weeks. All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml of convalescent plasma. “We also intend to take this study further and isolate Monoclonal antibodies against Covid from this plasma, study its structure and possibly produce it in an artificial form,” added Dr Mukherjee.

The Indian Council of Medical Research had initiated the first trial using plasma therapy among 452 patients, and analysis of the results is underway.

“The Platina trial is aimed at seriously ill patients. We have collected 250 plasma bags and each bag has 200 ml of plasma,” Dr Mohammed Faizal, state coordinator of the Platina project, told The Indian Express. Nearly 250 plasma donations have taken place and nearly 100 patients have benefited from the therapy

With the Union Health Ministry releasing guidelines on clinical management protocol for Covid-19, where certain therapies were indicated for use as investigational therapies, the state has also used convalescent plasma by plasmapheresis.

Plasma banks are currently functional in all government medical colleges. The challenge is to get more donors and according to several blood banks, Covid-19 scare persists even among those who have recovered.

Dr Faizal said that to encourage recovered persons to donate plasma, the state is also tapping private medical colleges and using religious and cultural occasions, like the upcoming Eid and Ganesh festivals, so that they can appeal to the communities and urge recovered patients to donate.

