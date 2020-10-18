Maharashtra: State govt allows gyms, fitness centres to re-open from Oct 25

The Chief Minister said gym owners must ensure that the SOPs are followed and they will be held responsible if violations are noted. (File)

THE STATE government on Saturday allowed gymnasiums and fitness centres across the state to resume operations from Dussehra on October 25. Closed since the coronavirus-induced lockdown began in March, gyms will have to operate in strict adherence with the standard operating procedures (SOP) released by the government.

In a virtual meeting with gym owners, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday made it clear that group activities like zumba, yoga and steam and common showers will not be permitted.

Stressing on the strict compliance of SOPs, Thackeray said, “This may be a business but it is closely linked with public health. This should always be kept in mind. The number of (Covid-19) patients is now declining, but looking at what is happening in Europe, we must stay alert. We are slowly relaxing restrictions but everyone must ensure that this does not lead to complacency.”

The Chief Minister said gym owners must ensure that the SOPs are followed and they will be held responsible if violations are noted.

Safety measures, such as disinfecting the gym premises every hour, maintaining physical distance, controlled entry of patrons according to the area of gym, sanitisation and use of masks will be mandatory, the chief minister said. Health checks of trainers and staff should also be done regularly, he added. After closing for the day, gym owners will be required to carry out a thorough disinfection of the premises, the SOPs have mandated.

