Maharashtra: State Covid task force head hospitalised after complaints of breathlessness

Maharashtra Covid-19 task force chief, Dr Sanjay Oak. (Twitter@DrSanjayOak1) Maharashtra Covid-19 task force chief, Dr Sanjay Oak. (Twitter@DrSanjayOak1)

State Covid-19 task force chief, Dr Sanjay Oak, was hospitalisation on Monday after he suffered breathlessness during a video-conference with experts. Oak had contracted the coronavirus disease last month and was initially admitted to Prince Aly Khan Hospital in the city.

On Monday, he was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mulund after he experienced breathing difficulty. Dr Rahul Pandit, his treating doctor, said he remains stable and is recovering. “He is on oxygen support right now,” Pandit said.

Last week, Oak had told The Indian Express that after his discharge he was working for four hours a day and planned to resume a full-fledged schedule starting this week. He was under quarantine at home.

“I have been dealing with patients, talking to several of them and treating them. When I got the symptoms, I knew it was Covid-19,” he had then said.

Oak heads the state-appointed panel of experts to advise on treating protocol for critically ill Covid-19 patients. He has been instrumental in increasing the number of oxygen-equipped beds in Mumbai and in framing the protocol for use of investigational drugs like Favipiravir, Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

