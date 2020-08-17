Maharashtra: State caps lateral entrants to departments

On May 4, the department had stayed all new development works excepting those for controlling the Covid-19 pandemic. (Representational)

Maharashtra has capped the number of lateral entrants government offices can have.

The state finance department, in a recent order, has ruled that each department can appoint a maximum of two advisors per division till December 31.

On May 4, the department had stayed all new development works excepting those for controlling the Covid-19 pandemic. It had also stayed all new contractual appointments, projecting the economic situation to remain gloomy this year. It anticipated a sharp erosion in its own revenues.

After the first set of reopenings in June under the government’s ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative, the department had partially eased the freeze on capital works, allowing new development works permissible under the local area development fund allocated to legislators to be taken up.

Now, in a further easing of the curbs, the state has permitted the appointment of advisors by various departments, but has capped it to two per division. It has further said that a 30 per cent cut will prevail on the amount payable to all such contractual employees.

