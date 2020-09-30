Maharashtra: State allows resumption of local train services for residents

Railway officials with Pune Division said they will meet the Pune Police Commissioner soon to decide on the manner in which services can be restarted. (File)

The new ‘Mission Begin Again’ guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government Wednesday have allowed resumption of local train services in Pune region, including the Pune-Lonavala service which had been shut since March 25.

Apart from allowing all trains originating and ending their journeys within Maharashtra, the guidelines allowed local train operations for common citizens. “Local trains in Pune region can resume services as per the protocol and procedure followed in MMR region. The Commissioner of Police, Pune will be the nodal officer to coordinate the same,” the guidelines stated.

Railway officials with Pune Division said they will meet the Pune Police Commissioner soon to decide on the manner in which services can be restarted.

In Mumbai, only government employees and essential services providers are allowed to use local trains. Some exceptions has been made for students, lawyers and tiffin providers who have been provided QR codes.

