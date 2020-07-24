Maharashtra: Special drive to enrol farmers left out of PMKSY

In Maharashtra, over 91 lakh farmers have benefitted from the scheme, when around nine lakh farmers were left out. (Representational) In Maharashtra, over 91 lakh farmers have benefitted from the scheme, when around nine lakh farmers were left out. (Representational)

The state government on Thursday said a special drive will be rolled out to address the issues that have deprived nearly nine lakh farmers in the state from the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana.

Under the scheme, announced February 1 last year, every eligible farmer would receive Rs 6,000 per year as income support from the Centre, to be credited in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. In Maharashtra, over 91 lakh farmers have benefitted from the scheme, when around nine lakh farmers were left out.

On Thursday, state Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse said, “Under the PMKSY 91.13 lakh farmers have been beneficiaries. The amount has been directly credited in their bank accounts. However, there are still a large number of farmers who have not been registered under the scheme. We will launch a drive, till August 5, to find out what went wrong. If there was any technical error or otherwise, it would be rectified to bring the farmers under (the ambit of the) scheme.”

Bhuse, however, expressed satisfaction over the progress made under the scheme. “There are 1.52 crore farmers in Maharashtra. Of them, 91.13 lakh have registered and availed the benefit under PMKSY,” he said.

The total amount credited in 91.13 lakh farmers in five instalments for 2019 and 2020 is Rs 6,949 crore, Bhuse said. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, between April 1 and July 23, Rs 2,441 crore was credited in farmers’ account under PMKSY.

“The agriculture department will coordinate with the revenue department to reach out to farmers who have been left out of the scheme. The total farmers registered under the scheme stands at 1.40 crore. Which means 12,000 farmers have not even been enrolled for the scheme. Apart from these, there are issues related to individual farmers who have received only two to three instalments,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd