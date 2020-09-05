scorecardresearch
Friday, September 04, 2020
Maharashtra: Speaker tests positive 2 days before Monsoon Session

Nana Patole urged those who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested for Covid-19. “I will defeat the COVID and will be in back soon,” he tweeted.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | September 5, 2020 1:59:50 am
Maharashtra assembly, maharashtra assembly speaker, maharashtra speaker covid, maharashtra speaker covid positive, indian express newsSources said that in absence of Patole, Deputy Assembly Speaker Narhari Zhirwal is expected to chair the proceedings in the Vidhan Sabha. (Representational)

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Friday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, two days before the Monsoon Session of state legislature begins in Mumbai.

Sources said that in absence of Patole, Deputy Assembly Speaker Narhari Zhirwal is expected to chair the proceedings in the Vidhan Sabha.

Patole said that he developed the symptoms while touring his constituency and other areas in Vidarbha to monitor flood relief work. “During this, I started experiencing corona symptoms. So I did COVID test which came positive,” Patole tweeted, while adding that he is fine and there is no need to worry.

Patole urged those who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested for Covid-19. “I will defeat the COVID and will be in back soon,” he tweeted.

Patole is the ninth senior leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to test positive. Earlier, ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde, Aslam Shaikh, Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Bansode, Balasaheb Patil and Sunil Kedar had tested positive for the virus.

