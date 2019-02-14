Maharashtra: South Korean man dies in paragliding accident

Toggle Menu
A Mumbai-based event organiser, Vistas Kharas, has been arrested for allegedly holding the event even after being denied permission for it

The deceased was identified as Sang Taek Oh, who had come to India on a tourist visa to participate in a paragliding camp at Panchgani. (Representational)

A 45-year-old South Korean national, who was attending a paragliding camp at Panchgani, died when his glider crashed in an accident on Tuesday evening.

A Mumbai-based event organiser, Vistas Kharas, has been arrested for allegedly holding the event even after being denied permission for it. The deceased was identified as Sang Taek Oh, who had come to India on a tourist visa to participate in a paragliding camp at Panchgani. Police said Oh took off from the camp site on a paraglider, but a few minutes later, his glider crashed on a hilly patch in Wai area. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Wai, where he was declared dead.

SP of Satara, Pankaj Deshmukh, said, “We have registered an offence against the organisers of the event in connection with the incident. The organisers had no permission and adequate safety measures were also not taken, which led to the death.”

