Maharashtra should bring resolution against Centre’s farm laws in Monsoon Session: Raju Shetti

Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana president Raju Shetti Tuesday urged the Maharashtra government to bring in a resolution against the Centre’s three farm laws during the Monsoon Session of the state legislature.

A delegation led by Shetti and social activist Medha Patkar met NCP president Sharad Pawar Tuesday to discuss the adverse impact of the controversial farm laws on farmers and the agriculture sector in Maharashtra. Shetti later also met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on the issue.

“To express solidarity with the farmers’ protest, the MVA government should pass a resolution against the three farm laws in the state legislature in the Monsoon Session. The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have in principle expressed their support for the farmers’ agitation. The question is why are they not bringing in a resolution in the state legislature,” Shetti told The Indian Express. The two-day Monsoon Session will commence from July 5.

The three laws in question are: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. Several farmers’ leaders have demanded a rollback of these legislations. On June 26, the all-India farmers’ protest against the laws has completed seven months. The state governments of Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab have, so far, passed a resolution against the three laws.

Meanwhile, urging the Maharashtra government not to make any “hasty” amendments in the state farm laws, he said, “Instead, they should work on a comprehensive farm model taking into consideration all pros and cons. It should be farmer-oriented. The model should set an example for the Centre and other states.”

The state government, he said, should make bank guarantees compulsory for traders or the corporate sector procuring farm produce from state farmers. “There should be a provision for punishment for violation of Minimum Support Price (MSP),” he said.

Last month, state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat had said the state government would bring amendments in its agriculture law to safeguard the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) and farmers.