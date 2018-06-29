Maharashtra: Shiv Sena one up on BJP in council polls

Shiv Sena candidate Vilas Potnis won Mumbai Graduate constituency defeating his nearest rival, BJP’s Amit Mehta. At Nashik Teachers Constituency, Kishore Darade won against BJP’s Aniket Patil. Shiv Sena candidate Vilas Potnis won Mumbai Graduate constituency defeating his nearest rival, BJP’s Amit Mehta. At Nashik Teachers Constituency, Kishore Darade won against BJP’s Aniket Patil.

The Shiv Sena Thursday won Mumbai Graduate constituency and Nashik Teachers constituency retaining an upper hand against its alliance partner BJP in the legislative council polls. Of the total four seats BJP was leading only in Konkan Graduate constituency. Shiv Sena candidate Vilas Potnis won Mumbai Graduate constituency defeating his nearest rival, BJP’s Amit Mehta. At Nashik Teachers Constituency, Kishore Darade won against BJP’s Aniket Patil.

The counting for four seats (MLC) took place on Thursday, the polling was held on June 25. The contest was for Mumbai Graduate, Mumbai Teachers, Konkan Graduate and Nashik Teachers constituencies. The counting for Konkan Graduate seat which continued late saw BJP’s candidate Niranjan Davkhare leading against rival Shiv Sena’s Sanjay More. The final results were still awaited.

The Lok Bharati MLC Kapil Patil won Mumbai Teachers constituency. The elections for four seats were necessitated following end of tenure of four sitting MLCs on July 7. They are Deepak Sawant (Mumbai Graduate constituency, Shiv Sena), Kapil Patil (Lok Bharati party – Mumbai Teachers), Niranjan Davkhare (BJP, Konkan Graduates) and Apoorva Hire (an independent Nashik Teachers).

