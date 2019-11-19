Maharashtra: Shiv Sena attacks BJP, Koshyari over aid to farmers, takes dig at Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena on Monday attacked the BJP and Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari over the financial assistance announced for farmers affected by the unseasonal rains in the state. The Sena also urged the Centre not to indulge in vindictive politics and target farmers for not voting the BJP to power in the state.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, it said that the Centre should have looked at Maharashtra farmers’ situation seriously and given adequate financial assistance to them. “We request the Union government not to take revenge on the farmers for not voting the BJP to power in the state,” said the editorial.

The Sena also took a dig at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s tweet on Sunday saying that “Balasaheb taught us the importance of self-respect”.

“Now the ones with 105 (BJP MLAs) are talking about mortgaging the self-respect. But, though the farmers’ back has been bent due to the unseasonal rains, their spine hasn’t been broken. And with the blessings of their spine, we (Sena) are fighting against the Delhi (Union government),” it added.

The editorial further referred to the Maharashtra Governor as ‘King’ but mentioned that the financial assistance announced by him increased farmers troubles. “The farmers were expecting that a big package would be announced for them and ‘king’ called Maharashtra Governor would be generous in it. But the assistance of Rs 8,000 per hectare for kharif crops and Rs 18,000 per hectare for horticulture crops was announced. It increased troubles for the farmers,” it added.

It further congratulated state BJP president Chandrakant Patil for condemning the inadequate assistance. “But, he should first tell whether he has the guts to raise the issue of farmers self-respect. Nowadays, the BJP talks with caution but its actions have become dangerous,” it added.

Meanwhile, sources in Sena said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s plan of visiting Ayodhya on November 24 has been deferred further due to the security issues at Ayodhya and the delay in government formation in the state.

“The UP government has refused to provide us security for the visit citing the law and order situation at Ayodhya. So, the visit has been deferred further,” said a Sena leader. “Also, the delay in government formation is one of the reasons for postponing the Ayodhya visit. It will be rescheduled later on.”