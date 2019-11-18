Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia today; leaders to take call on ‘alternative govt’

Amid talks over government formation in Maharashtra, the NCP on Sunday held its core committee meeting in Pune, which was presided over by party chief Sharad Pawar. Other leaders like state party chief Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Dhananjay Munde, and MPs Supriya Sule and Sunil Tatkare were also present.

Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi are expected to meet in New Delhi on Monday to take a final call on joining hands with the Shiv Sena to form the state government, according to sources.

After the core committee meeting, party leader Nawab Malik said, “The NCP and Congress chiefs will meet in Delhi on Monday and decide on the future plan, which will be about providing an alternative government”.

Malik said the common minimum programme (CMP), which was drafted by the two parties in consultation with the Shiv Sena, would certainly be part of the discussion, but “we believe government formation and future roadmap will be the crux of their discussion”.

He added that the NCP was confident that a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will soon take charge in the state. “After the meeting of the two party chiefs, other leaders of both the parties are also expected to meet in Delhi on Tuesday,” he said.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel have already discussed the issue, when a Congress delegation visited Mumbai last week. Uddhav and Sonia Gandhi have also spoken to each other.

After the core meeting, NCP state chief Jayant Patil claimed that several BJP MLAs were in touch with the party. “Many BJP MLAs, especially those who had left NCP before the polls, are in touch with us. They want to return to the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said no formula of power sharing has been decided between the state leaders. “There is lot of speculation in the media but those are mere speculations. No formula of power sharing has been decided,” he said.