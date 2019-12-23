Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar keeps suspense going over deputy CM’s post

Pawar in Pune Saturday. (PTI) Pawar in Pune Saturday. (PTI)

While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, the suspense over who will be the deputy chief minister continued on Sunday. As per an agreement between the three major parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the deputy CM’s post will go to the NCP, which till Sunday gave no indication as to who will be Uddhav’s deputy.

“I think the Cabinet expansion in all probability will happen on Tuesday, not on Monday as was being speculated,” said senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who is a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, considered the right hand man of Uddhav, told The Indian Express the Cabinet expansion will certainly happen on Tuesday.

Thorat, who is also the state Congress chief, said he had no clue who will be the deputy CM. “I have no idea… The NCP chief has to take the call,” he said.

Echoing his views, NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade said, “Party chief Sharad Pawar will take the call. And so far he has not named anybody.” Kakade, who was with the NCP chief at Saturday’s press conference, said the issue was not discussed. “The issue did not come up for discussion,” he said.

Asked whether Ajit Pawar’s name has been finalised as is being speculated, Kakade said, “It is likely to be a toss-up between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil.” He ruled out the possibility of Chhagan Bhujbal being given the deputy CM’s responsibility.

During the Assembly session in Nagpur on Saturday, Ajit Pawar refused to comment whether he will be the deputy CM. He said the party chief will take the decision.

Ajit Pawar is apparently insisting that he be given both Home and deputy CM’s post. But the NCP chief seems reluctant to hand over both posts to him. “I think Ajit Pawar will be the deputy CM. His name seems to have been finalised. The delay is because Ajit Pawar was seeking Home as well as deputy CM’s post but Sharad Pawar wanted both posts to be held by different leaders,” said political analyst Abhay Deshpande.

A senior Congress leader, however, claimed Sharad Pawar is keeping the suspense going as he does not seem to be still confident of picking Ajit Pawar for the deputy CM’s post.

Former Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil said Ajit Pawar was unlikely to repeat what he did on November 23. “Ajit Pawar will certainly not take the false step again,” he said, adding that Ajit Pawar will be the new deputy CM. Adhalrao-Patil said he was aware of the repeated statements made by BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis, Narayan Rane and Ashish Shelar that this government will fall in six months.

“If they are thinking Ajit Pawar will repeat his act, I don’t think it is possible,” he said, adding that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will last its full five-year term.

Sanjay Raut said if Ajit Pawar is appointed the deputy CM, the Sena will welcome it. “We have no reservations about him, we will welcome his appointment,” he said. Raut said the final decision will be taken by the NCP chief. “But so far we have no indication about who will be the deputy CM. We will come to know on Tuesday,” he said.

