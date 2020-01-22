Maharashtra: Sexually harassed, boy ends life in hostel; 14 people held

“The victim committed suicide by hanging himself inside the school’s library on the night of January 18,” Police Inspector C V Bahadure said. (Representational Image) “The victim committed suicide by hanging himself inside the school’s library on the night of January 18,” Police Inspector C V Bahadure said. (Representational Image)

Police have arrested 14 persons, including three staffers and eight minor students from a hostel in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, in connection with the suicide of a fellow student. While two of the staffers were booked for negligence, all others were booked for sexual harassment of the deceased.

Police Inspector C V Bahadure said, “The boy from Maraipatan village was studying in class 12th and was being sexually harassed by at least 12 of the accused, including a hostel guard, since last year according to the suicide note left by the student. Eight of the accused hostel mates are minors and have been sent to remand home while others have been remanded to police custody.”

According to Bahadure, the hostel, Sevadal Chhatralay, houses 96 students. “The victim committed suicide by hanging himself inside the school’s library on the night of January 18,” he said.

The boy, staying in the hostel since standard 5th, had also written that he was sexually assaulted on his birthday on January 15. According to Bahadure, some of the accused were also his roommates.

