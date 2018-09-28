Maharashtra set to amend law to give relief to victims of mob violence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

MONTHS AFTER the Supreme Court laid down guidelines to curb mob lynching, Maharashtra appears set to be the first state to amend the provisions of its Victim Compensation Scheme, 2014, to compensate victims and those left disabled due to mob violence.

The state has witnessed nine deaths and 14 cases of lynchings, including the killing of five nomads at Dhule in July, on rumours of being child lifters.

“While the scheme makes a mention of compensating the kin of the deceased or those left disabled, it doesn’t make an explicit mention of those killed or left disabled due to mob attacks. We have proposed that the scheme be amended in accordance with the guidelines issued by the SC… the amended provisions should clearly state that the victims of mob violence would be entitled to be compensated under the said scheme,” said a home department official.

“The proposal has been sent to the law and judiciary department for a final ratification and the notification on the amended provision should be issued within a week,” the official added.

Sources said the compensation amount would be as per the 2014 scheme, under which the state extends a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each in the event of death and in case of permanent disability (80 per cent or more) and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability (40 per cent or more).

“There won’t be any revision as far as the compensation amounts are concerned. The amended provisions will make it explicitly clear of the compensation to be awarded to the victims,” the official said.

When contacted, Principal Secretary (Special), Home department, Amitabh Gupta, said: “We have initiated the process and soon the scheme would be amended as per the directives of the Supreme Court.”

On Thursday, the state home department issued a circular reiterating the guidelines issued by the government on August 13 in accordance with the SC directives. According to the guidelines, all district SPs and city police chiefs have been appointed as nodal officers and deputy SPs as deputy nodal officers. They have been asked to set up a task force to take measures to prevent mob violence and lynching. The task force will gather intelligence reports on people likely to commit such crimes or who are involved in spreading hate speeches, provocative statements and fake news, the guidelines stated.

