Maharashtra: Senior cop’s driver ‘commits suicide’

He died of the single bullet injury. (Representational) He died of the single bullet injury. (Representational)

The driver of a senior police officer in Gadchiroli died by suicide on Tuesday morning, said police. Madan Borkar, driver of Gadchiroli Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Bhausaheb Dole, allegedly shot himself with an AK-47 gun belonging to Dole’s guard.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde said, “Borkar, who was in his early 40s, shot himself with the AK-47 gun of the security guard of DySP Dole on Tuesday around 7.30 am. He died of the single bullet injury. The guard had gone to attend nature’s call and had kept the gun in the DySP’s vehicle, in the custody of the driver.”

“Borkar, a resident of Chamorshi in Gadchiroli district, had been employed with Gadchiroli Police for about 10-12 years and had worked as Dole’s driver for the past over one year,” said Balkawde

