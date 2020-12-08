Maharashtra: Self-certification of row houses, small bungalows now permitted

Additionally, the construction permissible will only be of a residential nature, with a shop permitted on the ground floor. (Representational)

No civic approval will now be necessary for building row houses and small bungalows in Maharashtra’s urban belts.

In a step against red tape in granting approvals, in the state’s new uniform development control regulations – notified by the government on December 4 – civic bodies make it clear that “no permission shall be necessary for construction of building on plot area up to 150 sq m or 1,615 sq ft, subject to the compliance of certain conditions”.

The bungalow owners would only need to submit their building plans along with a receipt for the payment of development charges and applicable fees. “The receipt itself will act as the building permit,” said an official. Civic authorities won’t conduct any site inspection at any stage of construction. With the exception of Mumbai and certain specially carved out areas, the new rules are applicable to all civic bodies and metropolitan areas in the state.

While constructions will be permitted with full floor space index (FSI), the government has clarified that “only vacant plots where the proposed construction activity is limited to ground plus two floors will qualify in the category”. Additionally, the construction permissible will only be of a residential nature, with a shop permitted on the ground floor.

Explained For smooth sailing As part of EoDB reforms, the state government has been working to rationalise and introduce far-reaching reforms in the permits that builders and landowners are mandated at various stages of construction work for reducing the total number of processes to obtain construction permits.

Further, adopting a risk-based certification approach, the government has permitted registered architects and professional engineers to grant all permissions and approvals for buildings on plots between 150 to 300 sq m.

Even in this category, no inspection will be carried out by civic authorities during construction. “The entire inspection, up to the issuance of the occupation certificate, will be carried out by the project architect or the licensed surveyor,” an official said.

Once such constructions are completed, the registered professionals will certify the work as complete, following which civic authorities will issue the occupation certificate within 10 days. Even small industrial and commercial buildings can be constructed in the latter category with mixed use permitted for these.

While the government has plans to eventually extend self-certification for all building approvals, it has for now been permitted only in constructions categorised in the “low-risk” and the “moderate risk” in the approval process.

In 2017, the previous Devendra Fadnavis government had first introduced self-certification for building plans in the low-risk category. The Uddhav Thackeray regime has taken a step forward in the reform.

NO PERMISSION FOR FILM SETS

The state has exempted temporary film sets from development permissions. They will need no permission and can continue to exist for a year after being built.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd