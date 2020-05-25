Maharashtra seeks 50 doctors, 100 nurses from Kerala

Maharashtra has roughly 1.5 lakh nurses in both private and public sectors. Officials said they will need more nurses in Mumbai and Pune, from where the bulk of cases are being reported. (File Photo) Maharashtra has roughly 1.5 lakh nurses in both private and public sectors. Officials said they will need more nurses in Mumbai and Pune, from where the bulk of cases are being reported. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government has sought 50 trained specialist doctors and 100 nurses from Kerala to plug the dearth in manpower in treating Covid-19 patients in the state.

In a letter sent by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) to Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Saturday, the government has asked for recruitment of these doctors and nurses on a “temporary basis”.

Even Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reached out to an association of nurses in Kerala, among other agencies, seeking to appoint nursing staff in civic hospitals.

Maharashtra has roughly 1.5 lakh nurses in both private and public sectors. Officials said they will need more nurses in Mumbai and Pune, from where the bulk of cases are being reported.

In the letter, DMER Director Dr T P Lahane said cases would likely rise in Mumbai and Pune. The letter added that Dr Santosh Kumar, vice-president of the South Asia chapter of Doctors Without Borders had been willing to cooperate with Maharashtra. “…pursuant of his assurances, we request you to kindly provide 50 specialist doctors and 100 nurses on purely temporary basis.” the letter said.

