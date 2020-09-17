Maharashtra: Seasonal rainfall in state normal despite 13% less than average showers in Sept says IMD

As per the IMD, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are likely to receive light to moderate rain over the next three days. (File)

AFTER EXCESS rainfall in July and August, the state has received 13 per cent less rainfall than the average in the first 15 days of September. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, said the seasonal rainfall in the state has been “normal” and there has been “no deficiency” — rain between plus/minus 19 per cent in the long-period average is termed normal.

The state received 1,053.3 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 16 as compared to the average of 926.6 mm for the period. Marathwada, which has been at the epicentre of drought, too, recorded excess rainfall since the onset of the southwest monsoons. So far, the region has received 22 per cent excess rainfall than the average rain between June 1 and September 16. It received a total of 725.7 mm rain till Wednesday.

Deficient rainfall has been recorded only in three districts — Amaravati (-23 per cent), Akola (-27 per cent), and Yavatmal (-26 per cent) — since June 1. Rainfall that is between minus 20 per cent and minus 59 per cent of the average is termed deficient.

While the withdrawal of monsoon begins from Thursday and completely withdraws by October 15, this year extensive and heavy rainfall is likely along the west coast between September 11 and 24 and then until October 1 over several parts of central India, according to the IMD’s extended-range forecast.

As per the IMD, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are likely to receive light to moderate rain over the next three days. On Wednesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 5 mm rain while Colaba recorded no rain.

