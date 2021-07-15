Maharashtra scraps mandatory RT-PCR test for domestic flyers

On Wednesday, the state cabinet discussed the Covid situation. Sources said a decision on easing restrictions may be taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.

The Maharashtra government Wednesday allowed domestic fliers who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter the state without a negative RT-PCR report. Such passengers, however, will have to carry vaccination certificates for both the doses, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

“Today, the state government has taken a decision to allow people, who are fully vaccinated, in Mumbai and Maharashtra without RT-PCR test.” Tope said. Until now, a negative RT-PCR test report, obtained 48 hours in advance, was mandatory for all travellers. On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requested the state government to exempt all fully vaccinated domestic passengers arriving at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from carrying RT-PCR test reports.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte on Tuesday, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal had said, “The vaccination drives across the nation have commenced and many citizens, who are fully vaccinated, are requesting to waive off the condition with respect to carrying negative RT-PCR test report.”

At the cabinet meeting, Tope said, the flattening of the Covid curve and the dip in daily case count, which is currently around 7,000 to 8,000, was discussed. At present, Maharashtra has around 1,04,000 active Covid cases in the state.

“Of this, around 92 per cent of cases are in 10 districts and the remaining 26 districts have only eight per cent cases,” Tope told media persons. The minister further said the CM would soon take a decision on allowing business hours beyond 4 pm in the state.