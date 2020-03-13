Coronavirus: Maharashtra govt orders closure of theatres, gyms, malls as total cases rise to 17

Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, adding that wherever possible, companies should allow employees to work from home in view of threat of the virus. (Source: File/ Shiv Sena/Twitter) Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, adding that wherever possible, companies should allow employees to work from home in view of threat of the virus. (Source: File/ Shiv Sena/Twitter)

Even as active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 17, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Friday invoked the Epidemic Act 1897 which will come into effect from midnight.

In a drastic step to curb the spread of the pandemic, Thackeray said, “Gyms, movie halls, swimming pools, theatres in Mumbai, Navi, Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur will remain closed till March 30 until further orders.”

Following in the footsteps of the Delhi government, Thackeray made the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Wherever possible, companies should allow employees to work from home in view of coronavirus threat, Thackeray said. He also called off all religious, political, cultural and sports events in the above mentioned seven cities and said permission earlier granted would be revoked.

“I will ask Centre to include US and Dubai among destinations, from which arrivals will need mandatory quarantine for those showing symptoms,” Thackeray said.

While the Chief Minister ordered that schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain shut, he said that state board exams, however, will continue as per schedule.

“We are not closing the schools in Mumbai as we don’t want to create any unnecessary panic. We will do it if required,” Rajesh Tope, Public Health Minister replied to a demand made by BJP legislator Vinayak Mete in the legislative council.

Out of the 17 people who have tested positive in the state- three each belong to Mumbai and Nagpur, whereas, 10 in Pune and one case has been reported in Thane.

