Maharashtra schemes: CAG report warns of misappropriation of funds

A COMPTROLLER and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in Maharashtra legislature on Friday said that the non-submission of utilisation certificates, amounting to Rs 65,921 crore till March 2018, “indicated lack of proper monitoring” in utilisation of grants for various schemes or programmes sanctioned for specific purposes and warned that the high pendency may lead to “misappropriation of funds and fraud”.

According to the report, the grants are given for various schemes or programmes for specific purposes during a year. The utilisation certificates are needed to be submitted within 12 months from the date of release of the grants. However, 32,750 utilisation certificates, aggregating to Rs 65,921.35 crore in respects of grants released up to 2017-18, were in arrears, said the report titled ‘State Finances Audit Report’ for the year that ended on March 31, 2018.

The report further listed out the departments in which the cases of non-submission utilisation certificates were pending. These include urban development, school and education and sports, planning, public health, tribal development, industries energy and labour, rural development and water conservation, agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, social justice and special assistance, among others.

“Non-submission of utilisation certificates defeats the very purpose of legislative control over the public purse and is fraught with the risk of the funds released for various schemes/programmes being locked up or

diverted,” it remarked.

“Further, there was no assurance that the money was actually incurred during the financial year for the purpose for which it was sanctioned/authorised by the legislature. High pendency of utilisation certificates was fraught with the risk of misappropriation of funds and fraud,” the report warned.

Meanwhile, the report also said that the state government should review the working of statutory corporations, rural banks, joint-stock companies, co-operatives and departmental commercial undertakings incurring losses and take appropriate steps for their “closure or revival”.

