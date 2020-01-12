Maharashtra saw 8% drop in road accidents last year, says transport department data

Road fatalities across the state saw a dip of 5.2 per cent with 12,565 motorists losing their lives in such crashes in 2019, as compared to 13,261 deaths in 2018. (Representational Image) Road fatalities across the state saw a dip of 5.2 per cent with 12,565 motorists losing their lives in such crashes in 2019, as compared to 13,261 deaths in 2018. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra has seen an eight per cent drop in road accidents with a total of 32,876 cases reported in 2019 as compared to 35,717 recorded the previous year, data obtained from the transport department has found. Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, the data states, saw fewer accidents and fatalities, recording nearly 10 per cent drop. Navi Mumbai, however, saw a minor spike of one per cent in road accidents, it found.

Road fatalities across the state, the data stated, also saw a dip of 5.2 per cent with 12,565 motorists losing their lives in such crashes in 2019, as compared to 13,261 deaths in 2018.

The information shared by the transport department comes as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to officially roll out the Road Safety Week (January 11-17) on Monday, in the presence of Transport Minister Anil Desmukh. A bike rally, spearheaded by women bikers from Nariman Point to Thane, will be held on Sunday.

According to the transport department’s data, 2,556 accidents were reported in Mumbai last year as against 3,162 in 2018. Road fatalities also saw a drop of around 15 per cent with 405 deaths reported in 2019, which was 70 fewer than in 2018. Thane district managed to improve its tally with 217 road accident deaths as against 249 reported the previous year — a 13 per cent drop in the number of cases.

Navi Mumbai saw a marginal rise in the number of road accidents — 744 cases in 2019 against 734 in 2018. Road fatalities, however, dropped by 14 per cent here with 239 deaths in 2019, as compared to 277 reported a year ago.

Officials from transport department said around 1,324 black spots — areas where more than five fatalities were reported in a period of one year — had been identified across the state and the collectors, police superintendents and regional traffic officers (RTO) were roped in to visit the areas and identify solutions to curb accidents. Around 400 spots among these were identified for a permanent solution and the Public Works Department (PWD) was assigned as the nodal agency for the work to change road condition, reduce sharp curve among others. The remaining spots were equipped with temporary solutions — setting speed restrictions and installing speed breakers. “The remaining spots will be addressed by March 2020 and given a permanent solution,” a senior official from the transport department said.

Fatal crashes, transport commissioner Shekhar Chane said, have reduced due to sustained awareness campaigns and increased co-ordinated action. “The district administration was roped in and the district collectors monitored these spots, which helped in a great way,” he said.

Despite an overall drop in road accidents and fatalities, at least 14 districts have seen a spike in both cases. The maximum rise was reported in Satara, which saw 634 road accidents in 2019 against 486 in 2018. A total of 325 fatalities were reported last year here, against 216 cases in 2018.

