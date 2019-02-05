Maharashtra sanctions 10 per cent quota for EWS

THE MAHARASHTRA Cabinet Monday approved a 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the unreserved categories in the state.

The quota — applicable to admissions in educational institutes and government jobs — will take the overall reservation of seats in these sectors to 78 per cent. While the Constitution provides for 52 per cent caste-based reservations, the BJP government in the state had extended a 16 per cent quota to the Maratha community in November last year.

The state government has announced that the new 10 per cent reservation will also be applicable to all private unaided educational institutions, except those who have received the “minority” tag. In the run-up to the 2019 national elections, the central government had last month announced a 10 per cent quota for EWS sections among upper castes in central government jobs and education.

Following the central government model, the state, too, has extended the quota only to those general category people with an annual family income of Rs 8 lakh or below. While the state government had two options — to implement it through an executive fiat or through a Bill — it has chosen the former. Senior state officials said that arrangements were being made to apply the new quota even for the state government’s ongoing mega recruitment drive.

New amnesty scheme

Meanwhile, in another popular measure, the cabinet sanctioned an amnesty scheme for all those tenements in housing schemes developed by state agencies such as the Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited, among others.

It will benefit those who have not presented their allotment deeds or apartment transfer papers for registration within valid time. Paying stamp duty before executing a property transaction, and registering it within four months, is mandatory. In cases where this has not been done, the government charges an additional amount as penalty, which can go up to four per cent of the amount payable.

The new amnesty will waive 90 per cent of the penalty amount in cases where the principal payable and the remaining 10 per cent penalty is paid within the next six months. The government has extended the amnesty to eligible cases up to December 31, 2018. In another decision, the cabinet accepted a proposal of modification in the Public Trusts Act, 1950, to make a provision where even cataract operations and other eye procedures can be availed free-of-cost.

While such hospitals are already required to reserve 10 per cent beds for free-of-cost treatment to patients from below the poverty line, and 10 per cent for treatment on concession basis for other EWS, state officials said cataract surgeries and other eye procedures could not be availed under this facility.