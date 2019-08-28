Maharashtra: Saharia criticises universities for not taking up research on local body polls

Jageshwar Saharia, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner, on Tuesday criticised universities and colleges in the state for not taking up research on elections conducted for local bodies, like municipal corporations, municipal councils, zilla parishads and gram panchayats.

Saharia was in Pune to deliver the Padma Bhushan P R Dubhashi Public Lecture, organised at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) on Tuesday.

“After assuming charge of the State EC, we had approached at least three Vice-Chancellors in Maharashtra, but not one of them showed willingness to take up the ground research in studying local body elections,” said Saharia.

Hailing the efforts taken by researchers at GIPE, which recently bagged the first Democracy Award constituted by the Maharashtra State Election Commission for successfully carrying out 20 research projects in this area, Saharia said, “It has been over 25 years that the state election commissions have been constituted. But, there is hardly any survey or research-backed information available on the elections carried out at local bodies.”

In order to involve the youth, especially the first time voters in the electoral process, the State EC has made several steps mandatory for universities in the state. Among them is a compulsory column in first-year undergraduate admission forms, mentioning undertaking by students to enroll into the electoral rolls upon turning 18.

“We have also introduced a mandatory module for all first-year undergraduate students across streams who will learn about local body elections, democracy and good governance. Besides, the university will have to arrange for a compulsory student visit to one of the local bodies as it has been noticed that youngsters have little knowledge about these bodies,” Saharia said.