Maharashtra Sadan scam: ACB submits draft charges against Bhujbal, 14 others

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday submitted before a special court draft charges against NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and 14 others in the Maharashtra Sadan scam.

Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat said that the ACB has invoked Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of the IPC against the accused. It carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. The draft charge has been submitted against 15 people, including Bhujbal, his son Pankaj and nephew Sameer.

The ACB has claimed that the accused — including Bhujbal, who was the deputy chief minister and the PWD minister, along PWD engineers, officials and private persons — had entered into a criminal conspiracy for their benefit, causing wrongful loss to the Maharashtra government.

It has alleged that the contract of developing two plots was given to Chamankar Enterprises — whose officials are also part of the list of accused — though they were not registered “Class 1-A” contractors of PWD. The ACB has claimed that serious and valid objections made to the firm being given the project were ignored.

It added that the plots were to be developed by the government. But by handling it to a private firm, the accused benefited. The ACB has claimed that Bhujbal, in his capacity as a public servant “having dominion on all public properties belonging to and owned by the government of Maharashtra” and being aware of the status of the two plots proposed for development by a private firm, had facilitated the said conspiracy for the benefit of the accused, including his relatives and employees.

“…all being public servants, prepared the false and misleading feasibility reports and status reports on the basis of false and misleading financial statements, thereby to defraud the government of Maharashtra by causing wrongful loss to the government and the corresponding wrongful gain to you,” it has alleged.

The other charges the accused face are criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and forgery under Prevention of Corruption Act.