Maharashtra: Rs 41 cr sanctioned to overhaul CCTNS

The concept of CCTNS was first conceived in the aftermath of 26/11 terror attacks. (Representational)

THE MAHARASHTRA government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 41 crore for the overhaul of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) in the state in order to make it more effective.

The system, launched in 2015, was not found effective when it came to linking the 1,054 police stations and 629 senior offices following which a proposal was submitted before the cabinet on Tuesday.

An official from the Home department said, “There were certain glitches in the system that was supposed to be linking all the police stations in the state. Each police station should have been able to browse through cases pending against a criminal in any other police station. However, due to some technical issues it was not happening.”

The official said they will use the sanctioned amount to upgrade the process in order to make CCTNS more effective and help curb law and order problems in the state. While initially CCTNS was being funded by the central government, in 2018, the state government was informed that the central government will no longer be able to fund it. The concept of CCTNS was first conceived in the aftermath of 26/11 terror attacks. In Maharashtra it became operational from 2015.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd