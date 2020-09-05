Maharashtra: Retired bureaucrat new advisor in CMO

Deepak Mhaisekar. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday appointed retired bureaucrat Deepak Mhaisekar as an advisor in his office. Mhaisekar’s role will be suggest measures after analysing available information about Covid-19 and on issues that are likely to crop up after the pandemic is over.

A 2003-batch IAS officer, Mhaisekar had retired as divisional commissioner of Pune on July 31. Considering his experience in controlling the COVID-19 in Pune, he has been appointed in the CMO, sources said. He will work under Ajoy Mehta, principal advisor to the CM, and will be based in Pune.

“He will collate any information related to Covid-19 and if required, can take help of any government agency from the state and the Centre.

He will then analyse the information and suggest measures to the CM,” said an official.

