Maharashtra reports 27 Covid deaths, highest in a day; toll rises to 369

Fumigation at Lower Parel in Mumbai. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Fumigation at Lower Parel in Mumbai. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Maharashtra Monday registered 27 Covid-19 related deaths, the highest single-day toll since the first coronavirus case in the state in the first week of March, taking the toll to 369. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra grew by 522 taking the tally to 8,590.

The total number of districts that have no Covid-19 patients has now slipped to two after Bhandara district in Vidarbha registered its first case. A 45-year-old woman from Garada village has tested positive. The only two districts which have no instances of Covid-19 patients now are Gadchiroli and Wardha. The previous single day highest toll for Maharashtra was 25 on April 10.

The spike in numbers is attributed to the inclusion of the six deaths from Amravati which had occurred between April 20-25 in the state’s tally on Monday.

Mumbai continued to add the highest number of cases to the state’s tally, registering 366 more over the past 24 hour. The total COVID-19 count in the city now is 5,776, while 15 more deaths on Monday took its toll to 219. After Mumbai, Amravati saw six deaths. These deaths had taken place between April 20 and 25 but were included in Monday’s tally. Pune, which remains the second worst-hit in the state, saw four deaths while one death each occurred in Jalgaon and Nandurbar.

Of the 27 deaths, 15 were men and 12 women. Thirteen of the 27 were over the age of 60, while eight were in the age group of 40-59. Only six were below the age of 40. Twenty-two of those who died suffered from diabetes, hypertension, asthma or heart disease. One was afflicted with HIV while another was suffering from cancer.

On Monday a total of 92 patients were discharged taking the total number of people who have recovered to 1,282. The state has so far conducted tests on 1.10 lakh people. A total of 1.45 lakh people are under home quarantine while another 9,399 are under institutional quarantine.

The districts which have the highest number of cases include Mumbai and Mumbai suburban with 5,776 followed by Pune with 1,099 and Thane with 752. Palghar with 146, Nashik with 142 and Nagpur with 127 are the other districts with the highest number of cases.

Districts which have over 50 cases include Solapur with 65, Yavatmal with 62 Raigad with 61 and Aurangabad with 52.

Districts with less than 50 cases are Ahmednagar with 42, Akola with 29, Satara 29, Sangli 27, Amravati with 22, Buldhana with 21, Dhule with 25, Jalgaon 20, Nandurbar 11, Kolhapur 11 and Latur 10.

There are 12 districts with less than 10 cases. They include Ratnagiri 8, Hingoli 8, Osmanabad 3, Nanded 3, Jalna 2, Chandrapur 2, Sindhudurg 1, Parbhani 1, Beed 1, Washim 1, Bhandara 1, Gondia 1.

The highest fatality due to the pandemic is in Mumbai with 219 deaths followed by Pune with 100 and then Thane with 14. However there are 13 districts including Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Yavatmal, Washim, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur among the infected states which have not seen a single death.

