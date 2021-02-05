Maharashtra reports 1,445 poultry bird deaths; Udgir, Dhayari samples test positive for Avian Influenza

Maharashtra reported 1,445 poultry bird deaths till February 3, with samples from Udgir in Latur and Dhayari in Pune testing positive for the Avian Influenza. (PTI file photo)

Maharashtra reported 1,445 poultry bird deaths till February 3, with samples from Udgir in Latur and Dhayari in Pune testing positive for the Avian Influenza.

The maximum of these deaths – 1,289 – have been reported from Nandurbar. Solapur, Ahmednagar, Amravati and Akola have also reported deaths of birds. Mortality has also been reported in birds like herons, sparrows and parrots in Thane.

In an official statement, Sachindra Pratap Singh, State Commissioner Animal Husbandry has said that a total of 16 crows have been found dead in Pune, Thane, Mumbai and Akola.

The samples are being sent to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune for testing.

“The results of the testing of samples have been received from the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal and the poultry birds’ samples from Udgir city in Latur and Dhayari, Pune have been found positive for Avian Influenza,” Singh said.

Wherever the positive reports in poultry birds and ducks have been communicated, the process of declaring the “Infected Zone” and activities have been initiated to enforce the prescribed preventive measures, as per the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.

All poultry birds, eggs, poultry feed and droppings within a radius of 1 km from the poultry farm have been scientifically destroyed. So far 72,170 poultry birds, 44,686 eggs and 63,339 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from the infected zone.

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned a compensation package of Rs 130 lakh for culling of poultry and other birds, eggs and poultry feed and operational cost of disease control within 1 km radius of the infected area, under the Bird Flu Disease Control Programme, the statement has said.

The compensation of Rs 25.88 lakh is being distributed to the poultry farmers in the infected zone, where the culling of poultry birds and disposal of eggs and poultry feed has been done.

Surveillance work is continued at places where positive results have been reported in other species of birds excluding poultry. The process of collection of cloacal and oro-pharyngeal swabs, dropping and serum samples of the birds from the 1-10 Km radius area from the infected zone will be initiated after issuing the Sanitization Certificate, according to the statement.

Poultry farmers have been urged to follow strict bio-security measures. The chicken shop proprietors are strictly directed to use gloves, mask covering mouth and nose, stringent hygiene practices in the shop and to maintain social physical distancing norms.

Owners of poultry farms and the general public have been intimated that if there is mortality in crows, parrots, herons or in migratory birds in any village or of any unusual mortality of poultry birds in commercial farms as well as in backyard poultry, they should immediately contact the veterinary dispensary.

It is advised that the dead birds should not be touched with bare hands, post mortem of such dead birds should not be conducted and the dead birds should not be disposed off without intimation.

It is appealed that consumption of chicken and eggs should not be reduced or stopped by citizens on account of rumours and misconceptions.

Meanwhile, outbreaks of bird flu have been reported in migratory birds in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.