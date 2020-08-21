Maharashtra: Registry keeps track of pregnant women with coronavirus

The registry, called Pregcovid, has 54 investigators across Maharashtra. Over 1,000 pregnant women have been registered, of them at least 800 are from Mumbai's Nair hospital. (Representational Image)

A pregnancy registry since May is maintaining records of coronavirus-infected pregnant women, tracking them for six week after delivery, to assess how the virus affects both mother and newborn.

The National Institute of Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH), a research arm of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has tied up with 19 medical colleges in Maharashtra to feed data of each Covid-19 pregnant woman delivered in hospital.

The registry, called Pregcovid, has 54 investigators across Maharashtra. Over 1,000 pregnant women have been registered, of them at least 800 are from Mumbai’s Nair hospital.

“We are studying clinical presentations of pregnant women and their health for 42 days after delivery. The outcome in newborns and whether they acquire the infection from mothers will also be studied. This registry will help government formulate guidelines on tackling Covid-19 positive pregnant women,” said Dr Rahul Gajbhiye, principal investigator.

According to NIRRH director Dr Smita Mahale, the registry will continue for two years.

Preliminary data has suggested most pregnant women were asymptomatic and diagnosed only before their delivery when they underwent the mandatory Covid-19 test. “On an average, data from Nair hospital showed only 10 per cent of the positive women were symptomatic. Vertical transmission from mother to child is very rare, but we need to study the role of the placenta in vertical transmission,” Mahale said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd