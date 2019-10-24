Maharashtra registers maximum corruption complaints against govt employees

Maharashtra registered the maximum complaints of corruption against government employees in 2017 but fared poorly in securing convictions in courts and dismissing offenders from service, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed.

Advertising

As many as 925 cases were filed by the state police, vigilance departments and Lokayukta in 2017, which accounted for 22.8 per cent of all corruption cases filed in India. Maharashtra was followed by Odisha (494 cases) and Rajasthan (404) in the number of complaints of corruption against government employees in 2017, the data showed.

The data also indicated a gradual dip in the registration of offences — while 1,279 such cases were registered in 2015 and 1,016 were lodged in 2016.

Maharashtra also ranked second in the number of cases pending investigation from the previous year, the NCRB data showed. A total of 4,436 cases were pending trial in Maharashtra’s courts in 2017.

Advertising

According to the data, a total of 5,422 cases were sent for trial in 2017. Of these, trials in at least 356 cases were completed, resulting in only 66 convictions and 357 acquittals.

The NCRB report also noted that while 1,288 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies in complaints of taking bribe, the departments employing them had dismissed only eight offenders in spite of recommendations to do so by the prosecuting agencies. State police officials have blamed this on the refusal of some state government departments to grant sanction for prosecution.

On Monday, the NCRB had released its latest data on crime incidents across the country, more than a year behind schedule.