Maharashtra reduces syllabus for Classes I to XII by 25 per cent

To reduce the burden on students amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that syllabus for Classes I to XII will be reduced by 25 per cent for 2020-21 academic session. The move follows similar announcements by the CBSE, ICSE and a few other state boards.

In a video post on Twitter, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the proposal submitted by the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training to reduce the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 has been approved by the government.”

Gaikwad said the details of lessons that have been omitted have been uploaded on the website of the MSCERT.

A statement issued by the department said the MSCERT, Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production & Curriculum Research (Balbharti) and Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, under the directions of the syllabus committee, took the collective decision in the matter. The work, sources said, had begun over a month-and-half ago. “Different subject committees, under Balbharti, took the decision. Topics that were repetitive were removed, while some have been assigned for self-study,” Dinkar Patil, MSCERT director said.

A total of 101 chapters — 22 in primary (classes I to IV), 20 in secondary (classes V to X), and 59 in higher secondary (classes XI and XII) — have been omitted across all subjects.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools across the state have not reopened physically yet. Online classes, for the current academic session, began only from June 15. In the Vidarbha region, online classes started since June 26. Educators and teachers had pointed out difficulties in completing the entire syllabus as at least half of the students across the state have no or little resources to access online learning.

Earlier this month, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had also announced a reduction of up to 25 per cent in the syllabus for classes X and XII. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), too, announced a 30 per cent reduction in the syllabus for classes IX to XII on July 7.

In view of the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh government has also revised its curriculum for classes IX to XII and cut the syllabus by 30 per cent. State governments of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Goa are also expected to announce a similar reduction in syllabus.

